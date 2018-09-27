Sergio Busquets, Barcelona Agree on New Contract Until 2023

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have handed Sergio Busquets a two-year contract extension that will keep him tied to the club until 2023.

The Catalan giants announced the deal on Thursday:

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Barca's La Masia academy and has been with the club his entire career, making 490 appearances for the club.

In an accompanying statement on their official website, Barcelona revealed that as part of the deal, Busquets' buyout clause has risen to €500 million, more than double the €200 million it was previously.

He has been rewarded for his form with a pay increase, too, according to ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

The midfielder has been a key player for the Blaugrana for a decade since he was brought into the first team by then-manager Pep Guardiola in 2008.

Indeed, his intelligence, tactical awareness and defensive work rate allowed the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta to shine alongside him in Barca's midfield three over the years while he protected the back line, and he continues to do so with players such as Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic alongside him.

What's more, his technique and almost impeccable distribution bring a calming presence in midfield, so he can always be relied upon to keep Barca's tempo and possession ticking over, and he has done the same for Spain with 107 caps for La Roja.

He has won 28 honours with Barcelona during his career, including seven La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues and six Copas del Rey.