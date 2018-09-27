Vincent Kompany to Donate Testimonial Profits to Manchester's Homeless

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has confirmed the profits received from his upcoming testimonial will go towards helping the city's homeless.

Kompany has started his 10th year as a City player and will be due a testimonial match in August 2019. Per John Scheerhout of the Manchester Evening News, the Belgian has said the proceeds from the game will go towards helping those on the streets in his adopted home:

"I've received much from Manchester: a great career at the highest level, unconditional support from the fans through thick and thin, a lovely family and so much more to be grateful for.



“Over the past decade I've been lucky to have witnessed and played a part in Manchester City's rise as a club and a brand. This has also run parallel alongside the rise of a whole region.

"However, with this spectacular rise, comes a very visible downside: more and more people are left out of and have no access to the benefits of the rapid development, often leaving them no choice but to end up on the streets."

According to Scheerhout, the 32-year-old wants to raise enough money to ensure every person sleeping rough in Manchester can have access to a bed.

Kompany was speaking at the launch of "Tackle4MCR," an initiative that is being supported by the City legend and has been set up by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Burnham praised the defender on social media for his involvement in the scheme:

Chris Maguire of BusinessCloud magazine was also at the launch of the organisation and commented on Kompany's attitude:

The defender is already a popular figure with City supporters, and this gesture will no doubt endear him to fans around the globe.

Kompany has established himself as one of the club's greatest ever players in his decade at the Etihad Stadium. The defender has been besieged by injuries at times, although whenever he is on the field he continues to make an impact as both a footballer and a leader.

During his time with City the Belgian has led the club to three Premier League titles and three League Cups, both prizes that the team won in their all-conquering previous season. Based on the incredible football being played by Pep Guardiola's team, you sense there is much more to come from them and Kompany.