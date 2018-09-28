Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui will experience a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time on Saturday when his side welcome Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu for a vital clash.

Lopetegui will be under pressure, too, as he watched his team slump to a 3-0 loss against Sevilla on Wednesday night in what was undoubtedly the team's worst performance since he took over the European champions.

Atletico, meanwhile, seem to be settling into the season after a testing start. They've registered back-to-back wins against Getafe and Huesca, meaning confidence will be restored before they meet their bitter rivals.

Despite their tough start, victory here would see Atletico jump ahead of Real in the table.

Here's a look at whether the bookmakers believe they're capable of doing so, the viewing details for the fixture and what's to come from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid (91/100)

Draw (5/2)

Atletico Madrid (7/2)

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Real Out to Recover from Midweek Slump

After Barcelona lost in shock circumstances earlier in the day at Leganes, it was anticipated that Real Madrid would come flying out of the traps at Sevilla on Wednesday. That wasn't the case.

Lopetegui found his team 3-0 down before the break, meaning they were unable to put any pressure on their great rivals at the top of the table. Perhaps more significantly, the performance revealed plenty of weaknesses about the team prior to the visit of Atletico on Saturday.

It's rare that the European champions have found themselves in such a difficult position so early in a game:

You can guarantee that Atletico boss Diego Simeone would have studied footage from that meltdown at the Sanchez Pizjuan meticulously ahead of the battle on Saturday and will have a game plan for getting past Real.

While Atletico have shown under the Argentinian they have the defensive acumen to keep out any side, they have also found their shooting boots in recent outings. Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and new signing Thomas Lemar have been sharp in support of the striker in the last two matches.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge has been surprised by how quickly Lemar has been able to slot into Simeone's team:

The manager would benefit from Diego Costa finding his shooting boots in front of goal again, too, as he's a big part of the attacking setup and is short of belief at the moment.

Per OptaJose, it's been a long time since he was on a scoreless streak like this:

Following some positive steps in recent outings, this will be a major step up for Atletico in terms of quality.

However, the Wanda Metropolitano team don't tend to shrink when they visit the home of their rivals anymore. Not since the 2012-13 campaign have Real beaten Atletico at home in La Liga, while the latter also beat the former 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup prior to the season starting.

They'll make it an uncomfortable evening for Real, who will surely offer some response after their nightmare in Andalusia. Atletico are streetwise, though, and while they may not be ready to win games like this yet, they are capable of emerging with a creditable result.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid