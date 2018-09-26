Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Calls Situation with Boston 'Pretty F'n Good'September 26, 2018
Kyrie Irving could become a free agent after the season if he declines his $21.3 million player option, but all indications are he will remain with the Boston Celtics.
The point guard provided his thoughts in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
You know all the talk about Kyrie Irving as one of the elite free agents available next summer? Not so fast. Here's what he told me: "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like 'what are you thinking? We're pretty f-ing good here." https://t.co/QEM4XMDvWM
Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio broke down the simple message:
Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman
In an extensive, entertaining interview with @Rachel__Nichols, Kyrie Irving all but said the words, "I am re-signing with the #Celtics in July, we don't need to discuss it anymore." He described his situation in Boston as "pretty f'n good."
Irving is coming off his first season with the Celtics after a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and is apparently enjoying his new location.
While there were rumors he and Jimmy Butler were planning to play together with the New York Knicks, Irving denied his side of it, saying he hadn't spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves guard since 2016, per Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.
As he explained last week, the current situation is perfect, he is just waiting on the money to be right.
"Who wouldn't be a part of this?" Irving explained. "Who wouldn't want to be a part of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and Al Horford and Gordon Hayward? People keep saying, 'Why won't he commit to Boston?' Well, there are financial implications involved."
The 26-year-old can sign an extension next July that would be worth $80 million more than if he signed this past summer.
Until then, the Celtics can likely rest easy knowing the five-time All-Star has said he isn't going anywhere.
Report: Hayward Agrees to Anta Endorsement Deal