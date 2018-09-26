Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Calls Situation with Boston 'Pretty F'n Good'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving could become a free agent after the season if he declines his $21.3 million player option, but all indications are he will remain with the Boston Celtics.

The point guard provided his thoughts in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio broke down the simple message:

Irving is coming off his first season with the Celtics after a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and is apparently enjoying his new location.

While there were rumors he and Jimmy Butler were planning to play together with the New York Knicks, Irving denied his side of it, saying he hadn't spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves guard since 2016, per Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.

As he explained last week, the current situation is perfect, he is just waiting on the money to be right.

"Who wouldn't be a part of this?" Irving explained. "Who wouldn't want to be a part of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and Al Horford and Gordon Hayward? People keep saying, 'Why won't he commit to Boston?' Well, there are financial implications involved."

The 26-year-old can sign an extension next July that would be worth $80 million more than if he signed this past summer.

Until then, the Celtics can likely rest easy knowing the five-time All-Star has said he isn't going anywhere.