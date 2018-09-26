Jimmy Butler Odds: Heat, Timberwolves, Clippers Favorites for Star's '18-19 Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With the NBA season set to tip off in three weeks, all eyes are on Jimmy Butler as questions swirl about where he will be playing.

Per OddsShark, the Miami Heat are the betting favorite to open the 2018-19 campaign with Butler at even money, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at +210 and Los Angeles Clippers at +400:

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor issued a mandate that Butler needs to be traded "in the next several days." Wojnarowski added that the Heat have been the most aggressive suitor.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Butler and his agent told the Timberwolves that Miami is his preferred destination.

Wojnarowski also reported that Butler and Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau met Monday to discuss the four-time All-Star's trade request, and Butler will continue to sit out until he is moved.

Rumors of internal strife have hovered around the Timberwolves since last season ended. Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN said last week on the Mackey and Judd show (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman) that Karl-Anthony Towns told team management he "can't coexist" with Butler.

Meanwhile, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported in June that Butler didn't like playing alongside Andrew Wiggins.

Minnesota acquired Butler from the Chicago Bulls during the 2017 NBA draft. He led the team in scoring with 22.2 points per game and helped it make the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season.