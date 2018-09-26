Jimmy Butler Odds: Heat, Timberwolves, Clippers Favorites for Star's '18-19 Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Injured Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler jokes with teammates during introductions before the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With the NBA season set to tip off in three weeks, all eyes are on Jimmy Butler as questions swirl about where he will be playing.

Per OddsShark, the Miami Heat are the betting favorite to open the 2018-19 campaign with Butler at even money, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at +210 and Los Angeles Clippers at +400:

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor issued a mandate that Butler needs to be traded "in the next several days." Wojnarowski added that the Heat have been the most aggressive suitor.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Butler and his agent told the Timberwolves that Miami is his preferred destination.

Wojnarowski also reported that Butler and Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau met Monday to discuss the four-time All-Star's trade request, and Butler will continue to sit out until he is moved.

Rumors of internal strife have hovered around the Timberwolves since last season ended. Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN said last week on the Mackey and Judd show (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman) that Karl-Anthony Towns told team management he "can't coexist" with Butler.

Meanwhile, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported in June that Butler didn't like playing alongside Andrew Wiggins.

Minnesota acquired Butler from the Chicago Bulls during the 2017 NBA draft. He led the team in scoring with 22.2 points per game and helped it make the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Related

    Can Harden and CP3 Repeat Last Year's Success?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Harden and CP3 Repeat Last Year's Success?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Flaw as Camps Open

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Every Team's Biggest Flaw as Camps Open

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Melo Expected to Be Rockets' 6th Man

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo Expected to Be Rockets' 6th Man

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Metrics 101: Ranking Every Starting Frontcourt

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Metrics 101: Ranking Every Starting Frontcourt

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report