The 1 Player from Every NBA Team Under the Most Pressure

John Wall finished at No. 32 in ESPN.com's rankings of the NBA's top 100 players—three spots behind teammate Bradley Beal (No. 29). Wall is suspended in disbelief about the fall.

Placing Beal ahead of him is ambitious. It does not cross the line. People in and around the league are attracted to plug-and-play types more than ever, and Beal is closer to a universal fit thanks to his off-ball stroke. Wall is the guy front offices would want when building a team from the ground up. Probably. Maybe.

Or perhaps not.

The Washington Wizards outpaced opponents by 0.6 points per 100 possessions last season when Beal played without Wall. That net rating isn't worth popping champagne, but it was much better than the reverse scenario. The Wizards were minus-3.3 points per 100 possessions in the time Wall logged without Beal.

Context matters here. Left-knee issues cost Wall half the season, and he wasn't the same player after surgery. His first step didn't have the usual pop, and despite shooting a career-best 37.1 percent from long distance, it didn't look like he generated enough lift on his jumper. Among the 73 players who fired at least 250 pull-up attempts, Wall ranked 71st in effective field-goal percentage (34.0), just barely in front of Aaron Gordon and Andrew Wiggins.

Injuries aside, it seems fair to wonder whether Wall's superstar stock is billowing in the wind. Ben Golliver questioned as much in SI.com's top-100 rankings, wherein the point guard landed at No. 24:

"Although SI.com ranked Wall as the fifth-best point guard and 13th overall player at this time last year, it’s impossible to argue that he lived up to that billing. The five-time All-Star missed half the season due to injury, ranked outside the top 45 by PER, Win Shares, Real Plus-Minus and WARP, and was quickly bounced in the first round of the playoffs. At 28, Wall has never led a 50-win team, he’s led just one top-10 offense, and he’s won just three total playoff series during his eight-year career. That body of work doesn’t compare—at all—to the likes of Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook."

Wall should not be penalized if the Wizards have merely outgrown him as the offensive end-all. That says more about Beal than him. And Washington still verges on lost without them both. But if last season winds up being more than just a one-year, injury-driven regression, ceding status to Beal will be the least of Wall's problems.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.

