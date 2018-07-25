Biggest 2019 NBA Free Agency Flight Risks

2 of 7

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving

Age at Start of 2019-20: 27

Free-Agency Type: Player Option

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 49.1 percent shooting, 40.8 percent three-point shooting

2017-18 Advanced Stats: 25.0 PER, 239.45 TPA, 2.39 RPM

Kyrie Irving appears to be enjoying his time with the Boston Celtics. His future is no longer tethered to LeBron James' team-hopping, and he played harder on defense last season than in any other of his career.

The Celtics still entered the summer "scared" that he could leave during free agency, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix (via NBC Sports Boston). They have a right to be.

Irving has never seemed to equate career worth and purpose with championship pursuits. He already has a ring, and he forced his way off the Cleveland Cavaliers when they held an annual pass to the NBA Finals.

Abandoning the Celtics would be different. Their future isn't as fragile or as seemingly sunk. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and their still-superior stash of draft picks give them a line to title contention that transcends Al Horford's prime and whatever version of Gordon Hayward they get post-injury.

Boston, unlike Cleveland last summer, is sitting pretty. But again: Who knows how much that resonates with Irving. The same goes with the fifth-year trump card only the Celtics can offer. Guaranteeing himself five years and $189.7 million could mean something in light of his knee problems, but a four-year, $140.6 million pact with another team won't seem like a stark drop-off if he has another megadeal's worth of basketball in him.

Rumors of Irving's interest in playing with Jimmy Butler are to be taken seriously, per Lowe. The Celtics will not have the juice to acquire him outside of a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves if that's whom Irving fancies above all else. The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers have the ability to carve out room for both.

Terry Rozier

Age at Start of 2019-20: 25

Free-Agency Type: Restricted

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, 39.5 percent shooting, 38.1 percent shooting

2017-18 Advanced Stats: 15.1 PER, 74.45 TPA, 1.22 RPM



Terry Rozier assured himself a robust market with his performance following Irving's knee injury.

Through 13 starts to close the regular season, he averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists while hitting 37 percent of his threes. His erratic finishing around the rim persists with uncomfortable volume, but he had more than a few trademark moments during Boston's playoff run—including a total Eric Bledsoe obliteration in the first round.

Unless Rozier signs a team-friendly extension, eschewing restricted free agency altogether, his future with the Celtics will remain decidedly up in the air. Irving will command max money next summer, and Marcus Smart just inked a four-year, $52 million deal.

No way, no how, is Boston paying all three of its point guards market value. One of them won't be on the roster in 2019-20. Maybe Irving signs elsewhere in free agency. Maybe Smart gets traded once his restriction lifts in January. Or maybe Rozier leaves because the other two have not.