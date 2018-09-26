Victor Oladipo Changed Diet, Stopped Watching Sports TV Shows

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Following a breakout season that saw him earn his first All-Star selection, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo spent this offseason working on himself as he looks to elevate his game even further.

According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the 6'4", 210-pound Oladipo spent this offseason making sure his body was in tiptop shape. How? By cutting out carbs from his diet. Not only that, but the former No. 2 overall pick is working on blocking out the distractions as well.

The Indiana University product said, according to Michael:

"I don't watch ESPN anymore. I don't watch SportsCenter anymore. All the sports channel shows, I don't watch them anymore. There was a time I was playing before where every time I turned on the TV and I heard stuff about the team I was on or about myself it was negative. Back then when I wasn't as mentally strong as I am now. It (took) a toll on me, physically and mentally. Ever since then I stopped watching."

Oladipo and the Pacers were one of the stories of the basketball world a season ago. Expectations were low in Indiana following the Paul George trade last offseason, but behind a career year from Oladipo, the Pacers won 48 games, made the playoffs and pushed the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to seven games in the first round before being eliminated.

In his first season in Indiana after being traded by Oklahoma City, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Now, he is looking to build on that success.