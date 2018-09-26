Jurgen Klopp Says It May Take Fabinho 6 Months to Adapt to Liverpool's Style

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he thinks it may take Fabinho six months to fully adapt to the way the team plays.

The Brazilian was a big-money signing for the Reds this summer having previously excelled in Ligue 1 for Monaco. However, as of yet he has only played one minute of competitive football for the Reds and has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League.

On Wednesday the Merseyside club meet Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and with changes expected for both teams the contest maybe a chance to hand Fabinho his first start for the club. However, Klopp has said more patience may be required yet with the 24-year-old, per David Lynch of the Evening Standard:

"It's a football team with a specific way of playing. It needs time, and they were all used to other football teams. So you have natural runs in a team.

"... There's no time to say, 'I give you that, or that,' but it will happen. Because the game is so quick and intense, it needs to get natural. It's not about changing these players, we want their football personality. They are here because of what they did.

"Three or five weeks sounds like a long time in football, but to improve something you can give half a year, to really make the next step. That's it."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

For Fabinho the spell on the sidelines must be frustrating, as he has previously established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 during his time with Monaco. In the 2016-17 season he played a crucial role in the team winning the French title and making a run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

These numbers from Squawka Football sum up the type of influence he can have on a game when he's at full tilt:

However, playing for this Liverpool team is demanding for footballers, as Klopp has the team set up to attack and defend with intensity.

The German has established a system that sees the team go forward with fluidity, with the Reds devastating in transitions through midfield and then the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Defensively they squeeze opponents, pressing high up the pitch and putting players on the ball under pressure.

What has relieved the pressure on Klopp to thrust Fabinho into the team has been the performances of other midfield men, most notably James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Neil Jones of Goal was full of praise for the former after his display in the recent 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain:

Liverpool, having won all seven of their games this season, appear poised to challenge on multiple fronts in 2018-19. As such, Fabinho will surely get many opportunities to play when he's better acquainted with the nuances of the Reds setup.

Wednesday night may give the Brazilian a chance to show what he can do against strong opposition and Klopp's attempts to take the pressure off him after such a high-profile transfer feel like a smart moves.