Man United Reportedly Value Paul Pogba in Excess of £200M Amid Exit Rumours

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United would reportedly demand a bid in excess £200 million before deciding to sell Paul Pogba amid further doubts about his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Following the Red Devils' shock loss to Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Mourinho confirmed the France international had been stripped of the club's vice-captaincy. However, he was adamant there is "no problem" with the player, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport.

However, according to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, Pogba is now "destined" to leave Old Trafford, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested in signing the midfielder.

Maddock noted that Mourinho's decision to take the captaincy from Pogba is due to his actions on and off the field in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Mourinho was furious at Pogba's role in the equaliser scored by Wolves as they held United 1-1 at Old Trafford in Saturday, with the midfielder failing to track back after losing the ball. After the game Pogba accused Mourinho of holding United back with his negative approach and tactics, which proved the final straw."

It's also been reported by the Daily Mail (h/t George Bellshaw of Metro) that United staff were annoyed at the fact Pogba was playing music too loudly on the team bus ahead of the Wolves match.

As we can see, the United star made it clear he wants the team on the front foot when they're at home:

Reports of tension between Mourinho and Pogba pre-date the Wolves fixture, as rumours were rife throughout the summer as to whether or not the player would leave the club.

However, it appeared differences had been put aside early in the campaign, with Pogba wearing the armband regularly and getting on the scoresheet frequently; only a week ago the Frenchman bagged a brace against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, including a stunning opener.

Following two disappointing results in succession at Old Trafford and the fallout involving the club's record signing, there will be even more focus on Pogba and Mourinho in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes the difficult situation the club finds itself in is a product of the environment created by the coach:

James Robson of the Evening Standard said Mourinho is playing a risky game at the moment:

If Pogba was to leave the Red Devils he wouldn't be short of suitors; he showed for France in the FIFA World Cup this summer and for Juventus earlier in his career he can be one of the best midfielders in the world at his best.

But based on his inconsistent displays for the Red Devils since rejoining the club in 2016, there would be major hesitations in terms of paying a world-record fee for the midfielder.