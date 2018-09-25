Juventus Transfer News: Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Offered to Bianconeri

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has reportedly been offered to Juventus, but the Italian champions won't make a January bid for the Wales international.

According to Calciomercato.com, Ramsey's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, opening the door to a move. Juventus have no intention of paying the player and his entourage large sums of money, however.

The report noted the Old Lady added Emre Can to their ranks on a free transfer in the summer but had to pay €16 million to his agents to do so.

Earlier this month, Football.London's Charles Watts reported contract negotiations between Ramsey and Arsenal are ongoing and moving in the right direction. No agreement has been found, and if that's still the case in January, he would be free to open talks with foreign clubs.

The 27-year-old is not expected to leave the Gunners, who he joined in 2008. He has started five of Arsenal's six Premier League fixtures this season and appears to be on track to be a key member of manager Unai Emery's side.

As shared by Times Sport, his performances have improved since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger:

Juventus are among the best at identifying and signing players on a free transfer, having found much success with such deals in the last few years. Their midfield alone currently contains two such players: Can and Sami Khedira.

The latter only just signed a new contract and figures to be a part of the future alongside Can, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur. Star prospect Rolando Mandragora is also expected to return, with the club retaining a buyback option on the player, per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell.

With so much depth in midfield already, Juventus are unlikely to push hard for Ramsey. Even on a free transfer, the Welshman would come at a significant cost due to extra fees, and he wouldn't present an upgrade on the current options.

A new deal at the Emirates Stadium still seems the most likely outcome for Ramsey.