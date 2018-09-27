Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Saturday's evening fixture in the Premier League is poised to be a thriller, as leaders Liverpool put their perfect record on the line against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's red juggernaut have picked up six wins from six in the top flight so far this season, fuelling hopes of a serious title challenge. This meeting with the Blues will tell us more about just how capable the Reds are of putting pressure on Manchester City this season.

Chelsea supporters will also feel as though their team should be in the conversation, as their 0-0 draw at West Ham United was the first time this season they've dropped points under new manager Maurizio Sarri. Beating Liverpool would potentially ignite their campaign.

The Blues will also be feeling confident after getting the better of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Eden Hazard's stunning solo goal the difference between the two sides in a 2-1 victory.

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Reds Look to March On at Chelsea

Following a summer of massive spending at Anfield, it was anticipated the team would have a better chance of closing the gap to Manchester City this season. But six wins from six in the Premier League still represents a remarkable start.

Klopp's side have found an excellent balance early in the season. Alisson Becker has improved the goalkeeping position, Virgil van Dijk is a colossus at the back, while ahead of them midfielders James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have both relished the competition provided by new arrivals Naby Keita and Fabinho.

As football writer Keith Costigan noted after Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain, the midfield trio have been dominant against high-class opposition:

That area of the pitch is going to be key on Saturday, as Chelsea have also impressed with their passing patterns under Maurizio Sarri.

N'Golo Kante remains an enforcing influence in the side and has been joined by new arrivals Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. The latter, in particular, has settled into life in the Premier League quickly and embodies what Sarri wants from his team—domination of the ball.

While Chelsea's forwards weren't incisive enough in the 0-0 draw with West Ham, it was a game the Italy international had a stranglehold over:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, however, suggested the Blues may need a little more penetration from attacking positions if they're to be a force this term:

There'll also be some stunning attacking players on show, with the division's joint top-scorer Hazard out to inflict some misery on the visitors, as he did from the bench on Wednesday. Last time he was at Stamford Bridge he netted an exceptional hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Cardiff City.

Liverpool, of course, have firepower in abundance, and there's been a sense this season that Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all have more to offer. That despite the fact they've already scored nine goals between them in the Premier League.

You suspect this will be both an open and even game, as Chelsea will try to play through the press of Liverpool. It'll be a match on a knife edge but also a contest in which the points may well be shared.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool