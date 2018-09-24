Warriors Media Day 2018: Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins Interviews, Video, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2018-19 season Monday with their annual media day, which was filled with several interesting moments from players and coaches returning from the summer off.

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the main attractions on the day in his debut with his new team.

He was able to join the Warriors at a relative discount as he recovers from his torn Achilles that ended his last season, but he is back on track to return this season.

"I'm getting my feet back under me," Cousins said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Starting to feel like an athlete again."

The center also explained where his motivation comes from to get back on the court.

"The haters," Cousins said, per Slater. "That's all I need. I feed off of it. I love it."

Stephen Curry is already used to being the hunted, and he discussed the challenges of competing for a title while navigating a loaded Western Conference:

One major question mark surrounding the Warriors going into this year is how long the core can remain together.

Draymond Green discussed his future with the team, easing concerns from anyone who thought he might be leaving when he becomes a free agent after the 2019-20 season.

"I'm confident that I'll be here a very long time," the forward said Monday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Even after winning a third title in four years, Green remains focused on working toward a fourth championship.

"None of us are ready for this run to come to an end," he added.

Klay Thompson is in the final year of his contract but apparently isn't curious about hitting the open market.

"When guys go into free agency, they're looking for situations like mine," he said, per Slater. "I'm content."

Kevin Durant also has the potential to opt out after this season, but general manager Bob Myers broke down his future:

On the other hand, head coach Steve Kerr could see this as the last hurrah:

Kerr explained how the team should feel going into the 2018-19 season, per Jeff Faraudo of the Mercury News:

"We are playing with some house money. We have won three of the past four championships. Our place in the history of the league is pretty secure. I don't think our guys should feel a ton of pressure. They should feel the importance of trying to do it again because this may be the last time we have this current iteration of the Warriors, given all the free agents and money crunch and everything else."

Durant was especially noncommittal, saying, "We'll see what happens after the year," per Friedell.

The first who could go is restricted free agent Patrick McCaw, who is holding out and won't sign his offer sheet of $1.74 million, according to Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic speculated how the Warriors might handle the situation:

There were also some light moments throughout the day, including Cousins discussing some real challenges of his move to the Bay Area:

He also apparently hadn't met Thompson until Monday despite joining the Warriors in July, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

Green got the chance to release his first yell of the season:

Durant also joked about Curry bulking up for the upcoming year:

Andre Iguodala might have come through with the most honest moment of the day when asked if he thinks he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame when his career is over.

"I don't," the 34-year-old said, per Ray Ratto of NBC Sports. "I know some guys who belong that aren't there, some guys who are in there but aren't better than guys who aren't. But me, I don't."

The Warriors will now turn their attention to getting back in playing shape while preparing for their first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.