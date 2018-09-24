FIFA Puskas Award 2018: Voting Results, Reaction for Mohamed Salah's Goal

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah won the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award on Monday for his stunning individual goal for Liverpool against Everton in the Merseyside derby back in December.

His spectacular effort beat out other nominated strikes from Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award for the best goal of the year at FIFA's ceremony in London.

Denis Cheryshev, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Riley McGree, Benjamin Pavard and Ricardo Quaresma completed the list of 10 nominees for the Puskas Award, per FIFA.

Salah's curled effort into the top corner came after a trademark jinking run through the Toffees' defence and was the opening goal in a 1-1 Premier League draw between the two Merseyside outfits.

Liverpool sent their congratulations to the 26-year-old via their Twitter feed:

The Egyptian's victory in the first category of the night at FIFA's glitzy ceremony was something of a surprise given the competition.

There were many, including BBC sports reporter John Bennet, who felt Bale's overhead kick in Real's UEFA Champions League final victory against Liverpool was a more deserving nominee:

Per Pippa Field of the Telegraph, Salah said he was "very happy and proud" to claim the award after a fantastic 2017-18 season, his debut campaign with Liverpool.