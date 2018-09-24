Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Week 7 of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign will deliver another marquee matchup, as Liverpool put their perfect start to the season on the line against unbeaten Chelsea.

The Blues saw their perfect run come to an end in Week 6 and will be eager to get back to winning ways at home.

Arsenal will host Watford, Manchester City receive Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur visit Huddersfield Town and Manchester United travel to West Ham United.

Here are the Week 7 fixtures, complete with score predictions.

Saturday, September 29

West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton

Arsenal 3-1 Watford

Everton 1-1 Fulham

Huddersfield 0-1 Spurs

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

Newcastle 1-1 Leicester

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Sunday, September 30

Cardiff 0-0 Burnley

Monday, October 1

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea ran into trouble yet again against West Ham, making it three meetings in a row where the Blues have failed to get past the Hammers. For the first time this season, the attack did not click into action, and the hosts dealt with the pressure well.

Not only did they stand their ground comfortably, one Hammers player thought they should have grabbed the win:

The Blues and Reds will meet in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, setting up an interesting conundrum for both managers. Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri are expected to rotate their squads, and the latter already did so in the UEFA Europa League win over PAOK. It's a risk, however.

Liverpool's early season form has been historic and a testament to their quality:

Klopp's high press will make for a tantalising clash with Sarri's passing-based system. Expect the Reds to target Jorginho in the buildup and his composure on the ball to prove the difference.

Arsenal are winners of four straight, and they'll put their good run on the line against early standouts Watford.

The Hornets won their opening four fixtures to climb into the Premier League top four but have since failed to win their last two. Arsenal have struggled on the defensive end and only earned their first clean sheet in Week 6, so this fixture has the potential to be a cracker.

Petr Cech was on top form in the win over Everton and received an endorsement from his coach:

United are under real pressure after another disappointing showing against Wolves and face a tricky visit to West Ham, who will take momentum from their outing against Chelsea.

Spurs returned to winning ways in Week 6 against Brighton and have a great chance to build on that result against last-placed Huddersfield.