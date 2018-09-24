Paul Pogba Rips Manchester United's Offensive Approach at Home Matches

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has voiced his frustrations with the club's offensive approach in home matches, saying his side should attack more after the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Per James Ducker of the Telegraph, the France international took responsibility for Wolves' goal but also laid into the Red Devils' playing style:

"I'm not the manager, I cannot, like, say that but … obviously we should show more option of playing but I cannot say that because I'm a player. That's my way of thinking—we should move better, we should move more, yeah.

"I know I lost the ball (for their goal). Then there were a few more mistakes and not a lot of movement in front because we didn't really put them in trouble. We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Man United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake."

According to Ducker, manager Jose Mourinho had blamed the team's attitude for their struggles, and Pogba appeared to agree on some level but said it's not him who should come up with answers:

"Yeah, it's true that maybe we should have showed more hunger in some parts. Maybe he [Mourinho] is right, I don't know.

"Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford, and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this it's easier for us.

"What is stopping United from doing that? I can't tell you because I'm a player. It's not me."

Sportswriter Kevin Palmer was one of many who believed the comments were a clear shot at Mourinho's defensive tactics:

Samuel Luckhurst gave the comments some perspective:

The former Juventus man had another frustrating outing on Saturday, as his losing of the ball eventually led to Joao Moutinho's equaliser for Wolves. It offset Fred's first-half goal and put an end to United's two-match win streak in the league.

The 25-year-old flashed his talent at times and was crucial to Fred's goal, but by the end of the contest most fans were once again discussing his struggles. As shared by bet365, the stats indicate he lost the battle against the talented Ruben Neves, who is said to be a January transfer target for the club, per Metro's Sean Kearns:

United's home form has been a problem early this season. They have grabbed just four points from three matches at Old Trafford and hold a goal difference of -2, ranking just 12th in the league, per WhoScored.com.

According to Ducker, they've especially struggled against the minnows of the Premier League, dropping six points in seven home matches against newly promoted sides since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford. They only lost five points to such sides in the 10 seasons prior.

The Red Devils already trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by eight points and defending champions Manchester City by six. Their next outing will be a trip to West Ham United after the Carabao Cup meeting with Derby.