La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 5 Results and Updated Standings

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's 100 per cent winning start to La Liga came to an end on Sunday after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Girona following Clement Lenglet's red card.

Real Betis were held to the same scoreline by 10-man Athletic Bilbao, while Villarreal and Valencia played out a goalless stalemate despite Daniel Parejo's red card.

Elsewhere, Sevilla smashed Levante for six at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Here are Sunday's results from La Liga:

Levante 2-6 Sevilla

Villarreal 0-0 Valencia

Barcelona 2-2 Girona

Real Betis 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Standings (matches, wins, goal difference and points, per the division's official website)

1. Barcelona: 5, 4, +11, 13

2. Real Madrid: 5, 4, +9, 13

3. Alaves: 5, 3, +3, 10

4. Celta Vigo: 5, 2, +2, 8

5. Atletico Madrid: 5, 2, +1, 8

6. Girona: 5, 2, -1, 8

7. Sevilla: 5, 2, +4, 7

8. Espanyol: 5, 2, +1, 7

9. Real Sociedad: 5, 2, 0, 7

10. Getafe: 5, 2, 0, 7

11. Eibar: 5, 2, -1, 7

12. Athletic Bilbao: 4, 1, +1, 6

13. Real Betis: 5, 1, -2, 6

14. Villarreal: 5, 1, -1, 5

15. Valencia: 5, 0, -2, 4

16. Levante: 4, 1, -3, 4

17. Huesca: 5, 1, -7, 4

18. Valladolid: 5, 0, -2, 3

19. Rayo Vallecano: 4, 1, -7, 3

20. Leganes: 5, 0, -6, 1

All was well for Barca, who took the lead after 18 minutes through Lionel Messi, until a VAR review deemed Lenglet to have elbowed Pere Pons when they came together on the pitch.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe thought the defender was perhaps a little harshly done by:

Girona quickly took advantage through Cristhian Stuani, who bagged a goal either side of half-time after some poor defending from Gerard Pique.

The centre-back would go some way to making amends by heading Barcelona level again, but the Blaugrana were unable to muster a winner in the final half hour.

Meanwhile, Wissam Ben Yedder scored a first-half hat-trick as Sevilla thrashed Levante.

Roger Marti had cancelled out the Frenchman's opener, but he scored twice more while Daniel Carrico, Andre Silva and Pablo Sarabia also got on the scoresheet before Moses Simon's late consolation.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever praised Ben Yedder:

As Squawka Football demonstrated, Sarabia deserved his share of the credit too:

Villarreal's clash with Valencia was far less exciting. Indeed, the two sides combined for just three shots on target in the entire game.

ESPN's David Cartlidge was not impressed:

Markel Susaeta's red card proved costly for Athletic in their clash with Real Betis.

Bilbao were 2-0 up courtesy of Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia, but Susaeta received his marching orders for a foul on Sidnei on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, goals from Marc Bartra and Sergio Canales earned Betis a point.