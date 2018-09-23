Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Leads Juventus to 2-0 Win vs. Frosinone

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Late strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi handed Juventus a 2-0 win over Frosinone at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday.

The former broke the deadlock in the 81st minute before the latter netted deep into injury-time to seal a hard-fought victory for the Bianconeri against the relegation candidates, who had defended well for much of the contest.

Ronaldo came close to getting on the scoresheet just seven minutes in, but he did not hit Mario Mandzukic's knockdown, and he saw his shot cleared off the line by Marco Capuano after Marco Sportiello got a hand to it.

The goalkeeper denied him shortly after, too, beating away a Ronaldo strike with confidence.

Midway through the first half, the 33-year-old was fouled to give Juventus a promising free-kick opportunity. Ronaldo took the set piece himself and cannoned it into the defensive wall.

The decision to let Ronaldo take the kick was not a popular one:

In the second half, it looked as though it might be a frustrating night for Ronaldo in front of goal.

The Portugal international wasted a gilt-edged chance, blasting over from close range, and he also saw a backheeled effort saved by Sportiello.

However, he made no mistake when the ball fell kindly for him in space late on:

Bernardeschi added a second in the 93rd minute when he finished off a counter-attack.

Football writer Adam Digby wasn't overly impressed with the Bianconeri despite them grinding out the win, though:

Indeed, while Ronaldo is a new arrival and is accustomed to being the focal point of the team, Juve would be better served playing to their strengths, even if that means Ronaldo must accept he won't always be the main man.

Nevertheless, he'll be pleased to have got on the scoresheet once again, particularly after his red card in his nightmare UEFA Champions League debut for the club in his previous outing.

What's Next

Juventus host Bologna on Wednesday, while Frosinone travel to Roma the same day.