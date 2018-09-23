EPL Table: 2018 Week 6 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal overcame Everton—their fourth consecutive win—to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Here are the scores from Sunday's action:

West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Here are the updated standings:

Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool, 6, 12, 18

2. Manchester City, 6, +16, 16

3. Chelsea, 6, +10, 16

4. Watford, 6, +5, 13

5. Tottenham, 6, +5, 12

6. Arsenal, 6, +3, 12

7. Manchester United, 6, 0, 10

8. Bournemouth, 6, -1, 10

9. Leicester, 6, +1, 9

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 6, 0, 9

11. Crystal Palace, 6, -2, 7

12. Everton, 6, -3, 6

13. Brighton, 6, -3, 5

14. Southampton, 6, -3, 5

15. Fulham, 6, -5, 5

16. Burnley, 6, -3, 4

17. West Ham, 6, -6, 4

18. Newcastle United, 6, -4, 2

19. Cardiff, 6, -11, 2

20. Huddersfield, 6, -11, 2

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at West Ham as they failed to convert their dominance in possession into chances or goals.

Lukasz Fabianski did well to keep out both Alvaro Morata and Ross Barkley in the second half, but Chelsea—who lacked Eden Hazard's spark as he had a quiet game—otherwise struggled to threaten West Ham's goal.

The Hammers had the chance to win themselves when the ball was put on a plate for Andriy Yarmokenko, but the Ukrainian contrived to head wide from close range and did not even manage to test Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella believes Chelsea fans should expect occasional performances such as these:

Indeed, while the Blues may have started very well under the Italian, it's still early days in his reign—it will take time before he has them playing the flowing attacking football his Napoli side produced.

Meanwhile, Everton may feel hard done by to have come away with nothing from the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Toffees had the edge in the contest throughout the first half, and Petr Cech was called on to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Theo Walcott. By contrast, the Gunners struggled to click in disjointed showing.

Alexandre Lacazette could have had a penalty after being pulled in the area, though Lucas Torreira was perhaps a little fortunate to escape a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time.

Lacazette proved the difference after the break when he curled home to give Arsenal the lead, and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe appreciated his lovely strike:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the win three minutes later after a quick breakaway, but his goal should not have stood as he was over a yard offside.

Football writer James McNicholas summarised his thoughts on the contest at the final whistle:

Despite a less than convincing effort, the Gunners have now won four Premier League wins in succession and five in all competitions, including their UEFA Europa League win.

It's a good sign they've been able to pick up wins even while playing below the standard they're capable of, but they'll hope to improve in the coming weeks.