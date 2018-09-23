Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 6 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Two of the English Premier League's most-storied clubs were in action on Sunday, as Chelsea and Arsenal looked to improve their standing in the table.

Chelsea took to the road to face West Ham United in the first match of the day, while Arsenal hosted Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the opening match didn't feature any goals, there were some fireworks in the second contest courtesy of the Gunners.

Here is a look at the full Week 6 results, EPL standings and leading goalscorers, along with an in-depth breakdown of both Sunday matches.

Week 6 Results

Fulham 1-1 Watford (Saturday)

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth (Saturday)

Cardiff 0-5 Manchester City (Saturday)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle (Saturday)

Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield (Saturday)

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (Saturday)

Manchester United 1-1 Wolves (Saturday)

Brighton & Hove 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday)

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea (Sunday)

Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Sunday)

Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool, 6, 12, 18

2. Manchester City, 6, +16, 16

3. Chelsea, 6, +10, 16

4. Watford, 6, +5, 13

5. Tottenham, 6, +5, 12

6. Arsenal, 6, +3, 12

7. Manchester United, 6, 0, 10

8. Bournemouth, 6, -1, 10

9. Leicester, 6, +1, 9

10. Wolverhampton, 6, 0, 9

11. Crystal Palace, 6, -2, 7

12. Everton, 6, -3, 6

13. Brighton, 6, -3, 5

14. Southampton, 6, -3, 5

15. Fulham, 6, -5, 5

16. Burnley, 6, -3, 4

17. West Ham, 6, -6, 4

18. Newcastle United, 6, -4, 2

19. Cardiff, 6, -11, 2

20. Huddersfield, 6, -11, 2

Current Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 5

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 4

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 4

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 4

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove, 4

Sunday Recap

West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

West Ham United and Chelsea played to a scoreless draw on Sunday despite the away side largely dominating the match.

According to ESPN.com, Chelsea held 72 per cent of the possession and fired 17 shots, six of which were on goal. West Ham had just six shots with one on target.

West Ham were significantly hampered by the absence of forward Marko Arnautovic, who has had a hand in 80 per cent of their goals this season with three goals and one assist.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini told Sky Sports Premier League that Arnautovic attempted to take to the pitch before it was determined that he could not play:

Much of Chelsea's possession dominance on Sunday had to do with the play of midfielder Jorginho.

Per OptaJoe, Jorginho attempted more passes Sunday than any player in a single Premier League game since the stat was first officially kept in 2003-04:

Chelsea entered the match with the Premier League's leading scorer on their side in Eden Hazard.

Although Hazard did not score on Sunday, he remains tied for the scoring lead with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored in a 1-1 draw against Watford on Saturday.

According to Squawka Football, Hazard's inability to score against West Ham prevented him from accomplishing a career first:

Despite only coming through with a draw, Chelsea maintained their third-place standing in the EPL table.

Chelsea are behind Manchester City on goal differential, and they trail first-place Liverpool by two points, as the Anfield club are a perfect 6-0-0 after beating Southampton 3-0 on Saturday.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

After a somewhat uneven start to the season, Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday to slide into sixth place in the EPL standings.

Following a scoreless first half, the Gunners exploded into life during a three-minute spell after the break.

It started with Alexandre Lacazette, who deposited a pass from Aaron Ramsey past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to make it 1-0 in the 56th minute.

That goal was the continuation of Lacazette's excellent form dating back to last season:

Just three minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a controversial goal from another Ramsey pass to extend the lead to 2-0.

John Cross of the Daily Mirror had no doubt that Aubameyang was offside:

Due to the lack of video assistant referee technology in the EPL, however, the incident could not be reviewed and the goal stood.

Regardless of the notion that Arsenal got away with one, the combination of Lacazette and Aubameyang was further established as one of the league's most-feared duos on Sunday:

Those goals were enough to seal the deal for Arsenal, although they did struggle at times in allowing six shots on goal.

Everton also had nine corner kicks in the game, but they were unable to take advantage of their opportunities, as veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech stood tall for Arsenal.

The Gunners are now tied with Tottenham in the standings, trailing only on goal differential, and they are just one point behind surprise package Watford in fourth.