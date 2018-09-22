La Liga Results 2018 Week 5: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid went top of La Liga after beating Espanyol 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Los Blancos, who have played a game more than champions Barcelona, in action on Sunday, took the lead for good through rising star Marco Asensio.

Real city rivals Atletico Madrid sit fifth after racing into a two-goal lead in Getafe. The visitors were helped in seeing things out when Ivan Alejo was shown a straight red card.

Celta Vigo are still fourth, even after sharing six goals during a draw with Valladolid at Abanca-Balaidos. There was only one goal separating Eibar and bottom side Leganes, but the former got it courtesy of Kike Garcia.

A day littered with goals and red cards began with Alaves putting five past Rayo Vallecano away from home. The hosts played 55 minutes with 10 men after Abdoulaye Ba was sent off.

Saturday's Scores

Rayo Vallecano 1-5 Alaves

1-5 Celta Vigo 3-3 Valladolid

3-3 Eibar 1-0 Leganes

1-0 Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid

0-2 Madrid Real Madrid 1-0 ESpanyol

Standings (matches, wins, goal difference and points, per the division's official website)

1. Real Madrid: 5, 4, +9, 13

2. Barcelona: 4, 4, +11, 12

3. Alaves: 5, 3, +3, 10

4. Celta Vigo: 5, 2, +2, 8

5. Atletico Madrid: 5, 2, +1, 8

6. Espanyol: 5, 2, +1, 7

7. Real Sociedad: 5, 2, 0, 7

8. Getafe: 5, 2, 0, 7

9. Girona: 4, 2, -1, 7

10. Eibar: 5, 2, -1, 7

11. Athletic Bilbao: 3, 1, +1, 5

12. Real Betis: 4, 1, -2, 5

13. Levante: 4, 1, +1, 4

14. Sevilla: 4, 1, 0, 4

15. Villarreal: 4, 1, -1, 4

16. Huesca: 5, 1, -7, 4

17. Valladolid: 5, 0, -2, 3

18. Valencia: 4, 0, -2, 3

19. Rayo Vallecano: 4, 1, -7, 3

20. Leganes: 5, 0, -6, 1

Los Blancos had to wait until three minutes before the break to confirm their lead. Asensio had drilled a low shot in, but it still took VAR to reveal he wasn't offside after meeting Luka Modric's pass.

Real had gone in front but continued to find the visitors tough to break down. It helped Diego Lopez was outstanding in the Espanyol goal, with the former Real stopper making a number of exceptional saves.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The best of those came in the 73rd minute when Lopez palmed a Sergio Ramos header over the bar. Lopez made sure Real didn't score again, but one goal was all the hosts needed to go top.

Atleti benefited from Thomas Lemar's awesome shooting power from distance. The Frenchman smashed an effort Getafe goalkeeper David Soria deflected into his own net.

Lemar had been denied a goal, but the former AS Monaco star made no mistake when he doubled Atletico's lead on the hour mark. It meant he'd finally opened his account for Atleti:

While Lemar enjoyed his first goal in La Liga, Iago Aspas added to an already impressive tally when he bagged a brace for Celta. The classy forward now trails only one man among the club's top scorers:

Maxi Gomez also found the net for the home side, but Valladolid consistently fought back. Oscar Plano and Enes Unal gave the visitors hope of a point, but the comeback wasn't completed until the 94th minute when Leo Suarez turned in a pass from Plano.

It was also goals galore once Alaves went in front after just eight minutes against Rayo thanks to Ximo Navarro. Raul de Tomas hit back, before disaster struck twice for Rayo in the space of a minute.

First, Ibai Gomez scored, then Ba was shown a red. Jonathan Calleri increased the Alaves lead when he was played in by John Guidetti 11 minutes after the break.

Gomez netted his second with 13 minutes left, then Burgui closed out the scoring deep into stoppage time.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A dour struggle between two unconvincing teams at the Estadio Ipurua was decided when Garcia angled a header into the bottom corner. The performance was far from great, but Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar won't care much with his team now inside the top 10.

Barca can reclaim top spot with a win over Girona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, while Villarreal host Valencia in a battle of underachieving clubs.