Victor Martinez to Retire After Saturday's Game vs. Royals

David Maxwell/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers star Victor Martinez will play in one final MLB game on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals before calling it a career after spending the last 17 years in the big leagues, according to MLive Media Group's Evan Woodbery.

"It's just thanking the Detroit Tigers fans and thanking everybody here," Martinez said, per Woodbery. "After tomorrow, it's going to be it. That will be my last game. This is one way to thank everybody."

Detroit's final homestand of the season wraps up on Sunday, with the team finishing the campaign with a six-game road trip. Martinez will not play in any games during the final week, as he wants his final at-bat to come at Comerica Park.

Martinez, 39, is playing out the remainder of the four-year, $68 million contract he signed in November 2014.

After taking a wait-and-see approach during spring training (h/t ESPN.com), he acknowledged to Fox Sports Detroit back in August that this would likely be his final season playing baseball:

This season, Martinez is hitting .249/.296/.353 with nine home runs, 21 doubles and 54 RBI in 131 games.

His 2017 season was cut short after he underwent a heart procedure last September to address an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez came up in the Cleveland Indians organization and spent seven-plus seasons of his big-league career with the Tribe. He was ultimately traded to the Boston Red Sox at the 2009 MLB trade deadline, playing a year and a half in Beantown. After signing with Detroit as a free agent following the 2010 season, he has spent the last eight years with the Tigers.

Regardless of the uniform he was wearing, Martinez has been a force with the bat. The switch-hitter is a career .295/.360/.455 hitter with 246 home runs, 423 doubles and 1,178 RBI. He hit a career-high 32 dingers in 2014 and topped the 100-RBI plateau five times.

Martinez is a five-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger recipient. He also received American League MVP votes in six different seasons, finishing second to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout in 2014.

While he has plenty of personal accolades, he was never able to capture a World Series ring. He made five trips to the postseason in his career.