Ben Simmons Practicing Shooting for 1st Time, Believes 76ers a Top-3 Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons in action during Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After winning the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons did something during the offseason he's never done before. 

Speaking with NBA TV, Simmons said this summer was "really the first time" he's had to practice shooting away from the basket:

Following some notable moves by the Sixers' competition in the Eastern Conference, Simmons told NBA TV he believes they are a top-three team and added what they must do to prove it. 

"Everybody being on the same page, and that's the same as last year," he said.   

