West Ham vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea will aim to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday, as they make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Hammers head into the game fresh from securing their first league win of the new campaign. Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Everton 3-1 last time out to pick up their first points and move off the bottom of the table.

Date: Sunday, September 23

Time: 1:30 p.m. (BST), 8:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

West Ham win (19-4)

Draw (7-2)

Chelsea win (57-100)

Chelsea's preparations for Sunday's match have been disrupted by their late return to London after their UEFA Europa League win over Greek side PAOK Salonika on Thursday.

The Blues were delayed on their way home which will not have impressed manager Maurizio Sarri, according to ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Two players who will not be affected are Eden Hazard and David Luiz. The pair were rested for the Europa League match and did not travel to Greece.

Hazard has enjoyed a superb start to the season with five goals and two assists in his five outings. The Belgium international was left out of the Europa League squad after complaining of tiredness, per Jon Percy at the Telegraph.

Chelsea will hope Hazard is refreshed for the trip to West Ham. He scored a hat-trick in his last outing against Cardiff City, and Sarri has said he can score 40 goals this season, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The visitors will look to Hazard to provide their inspiration against West Ham. The Hammers have conceded 11 goals in five games, and the Belgian's skill on the ball and eye for goal will cause problems.

West Ham are the underdogs for the match, but they have a good recent record against Chelsea. The Hammers have won three of their last four home games against their London rivals.

They do have injury problems ahead of the match. Jack Rosser at the Evening Standard offered an update on Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez:

Midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss out after undergoing surgery on an ankle problem. His absence will give 19-year-old Declan Rice a chance to shine in the first team.

West Ham will hope Arnautovic can shake off a knee injury and face Chelsea. He has become a crucial figure since joining from Stoke City and was their top scorer last season.

The hosts can also look to summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko to cause Chelsea problems. The winger is available and in good form after scoring his first Premier League goals in the win over Everton.

Chelsea have been flawless in the league so far but Sunday provides a tough test. The Blues may be affected by their European exertions, while West Ham have had a week to prepare and will be confident after a first win.