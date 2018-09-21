Unai Emery Hopeful Lucas Torreira Will Be Fit for Everton After Vorskla Injury

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is hopeful Lucas Torreira will be fit to feature in Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton after he was withdrawn from Thursday's UEFA Europa League showdown with Vorskla.

Torreira made his first start for the Gunners in the game and was impressive before being taken off before the hour-mark with a knock. The midfielder was on the end of a heavy challenge in the first period and could be seen with ice on his knee on the sidelines.

After the match Emery said he was confident that after a couple of days of recovery, the Uruguay international would be able to play some part when the Toffees visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, per Dom Farrell of Goal.

"Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also," said the Arsenal boss. "I think it is better [for him] to leave the match. I hope that [after] tomorrow and Saturday, he will be OK for Sunday. Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas. Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well."

