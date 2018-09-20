Athletics Destroy Angels in 21-3 Blowout Win Amid Playoff Push

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics continued to close in on a playoff berth with a 21-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Oddly enough, they were losing at one point in this blowout.

Los Angeles got on the board first with a run in the top of the third, but that lead would not last long. Oakland immediately responded, putting up a five-spot in the bottom of the frame. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from third baseman Matt Chapman and a three-run shot by Stephen Piscotty.

That big inning would chase Angels starter Matt Shoemaker from the game—and it would only be the start of a big day at the plate for the A's.

In the fourth, Oakland blew the game wide-open with seven more runs. This time around, though, it was a game of get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in. Eleven batters came to the plate, with eight getting hits and one reaching via error. At one point, seven consecutive A's batters reached base.

The wild part? Los Angeles faced a two-out, nobody-on situation before an error by shortstop Andrelton Simmons sent things spiraling out of control.

The Angels were able to keep the A's off the board in the fifth, but when the sixth rolled around, the Oakland bats came to life once again, this time for six runs. The first eight batters of the inning reached, with the help of three walks, three singles and two doubles.

A double play bailed Los Angeles out of further damage.

The scoring barrage was capped off with three in the seventh, highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Nick Martini (his first career blast) and Chad Pinder.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion, the 21-run outburst is the second-highest total in franchise history for Oakland. The A's put up 23 against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 30, 2000. Their 22 hits were also a season-high.

Edwin Jackson (6-3) picked up the win for Oakland by allowing just two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings of work, striking out seven. Shoemaker was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. Mike Trout hit his 36th home run of the year in a loss for the Angels.

Oakland (92-61) now has a six-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card race with nine to play. The Athletics' magic number is now down to five.