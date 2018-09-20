Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Brace Helps Arsenal Past Vorskla in 2018 Europa League

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates scoring the opening goal with c during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla Poltava at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal got their 2018-19 UEFA Europa League campaign off to a winning start on Thursday, as they coasted past Vorksla 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

After a dogged start from the visitors, the Gunners went in front thanks to a slick counter-attacking move, finished off well by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the second period Arsenal extended their advantage through Danny Welbeck, who nodded home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's pinpoint cross, before Aubameyang got his second of the night and Mesut Ozil added a fourth from the bench.

The minnows did have a couple of moments to celebrate late in the game as Arsenal lost focus. Volodymyr Chesnakov thumped home their first, before Vyacheslav Sharpar netted with the last kick of the game.

  

What's next? 

The Gunners go up against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, while their next European match will be at Qarabag on October 4. Vorksla face Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian top flight on Sunday.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

