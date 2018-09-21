Liverpool vs. Southampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday after taking down Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Tuesday's win will have put a spring in the step of Jurgen Klopp's men. Substitute Roberto Firmino won the Anfield encounter in injury time, and a win over Saints would mark their fifth successive victory at home.

Southampton aren't enjoying form close to that, but Mark Hughes' side are unbeaten in their last three, even if the most recent of those saw them give up a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

The south-coast club will hope for better fortunes on Merseyside, but the joint-league leaders have been in relentless form this season and are heavy favourites to keep their winning run going.

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Match Odds

Liverpool: 17-100

Draw: 6-1

Southampton: 17-1

Odds courtesy of Odds Shark.

Preview

After beating a PSG side including the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the visit of Southampton might be considered a far simpler task for Liverpool.

But Klopp knows Saints aren't to be underestimated, especially with his side on the verge of marking this as their best-ever start to a season.

The Reds and Chelsea remain the only Premier League teams yet to drop a point after five matches, and James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo teased what an achievement their next win would be:

Saints will also be concerned that Liverpool saw off the Ligue 1 giants without their strongest XI. Roberto Firmino's eye injury from last Saturday's clash with Tottenham Hotsur meant Daniel Sturridge started up front on Tuesday, while Jordan Henderson and James Milner were in midfield.

Naby Keita and Fabinho were benched, although the latter could make his Premier League bow on Saturday, while Firmino showed touches in training this week to suggest he's good to go—glasses and all:

Hughes will be without on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings, too, as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Manolo Gabbiadini is also a concern due to a hamstring injury, but the Saints manager is confident he has sufficient resources to pose a problem to the Liverpool defence, per The Independent:

“You don't want to lose any of the options you have got in an attacking sense, but if he (Gabbiadini) does miss out, we can prepare without those two and still be strong enough.

“I always had a good impression of him [Ings] as a player, with a high regard for his abilities. But having worked with him and when you see him at close hand, on a day-to-day basis, then you understand exactly what type of player they actually are.

[...]

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available. This time next week, he will be raring to go again."

But Southampton need a reliable goalscorer now, and Men In Blazers highlighted just how impressive Ings has been when handed a starting role:

Shane Long should keep his place in Hughes' starting XI, and Ings' absence looks likely to bring about the return of Charlie Austin, who hasn't started a game since the defeat to Everton on August 18.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures against Southampton and haven't conceded a goal in any of those meetings, with all signs pointing to that streak being extended on Saturday.