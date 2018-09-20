Report: Arsenal Make Ever Banega Their 'First Priority' After Ivan Gazidis Exit

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery and new head of football Raul Sanllehi are reportedly targeting Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the wake of Ivan Gazidis' departure as chief executive.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Sanllehi and Emery are hoping to recruit the Argentinian, whom the latter worked with when he was Sevilla boss.

Banega's contract at the Spanish club runs until 2020, but he's thought to have a buyout clause of £18 million.

The 30-year-old joined Sevilla in 2014 and returned there after spending the 2016-17 season at Inter Milan, and he has also had spells with Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

Banega is a cultured playmaker who looks to get on the ball and control proceedings, but he also adds plenty of graft in the centre and will help out defensively.

He contributed two assists at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, including this excellent ball for Lionel Messi's goal against Nigeria:

It wasn't the only defence-splitting pass he made in Russia, either:

ESPN's David Cartlidge hailed his performance in the 2-1 win over the Super Eagles:

With the likes of Mesut Ozil to link up with and strikers such as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to feed, Banega could be a fine addition to Arsenal's squad, even if he is now 30.

He'd be an upgrade on the inconsistent Granit Xhaka, about whom there are still question marks even in his third season for the club.

What's more, even if Sevilla are unwilling to accept less than his buyout clause, it's not a bad price to pay in today's market for a player of Banega's quality.