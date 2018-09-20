Petr Cech Says He's Playing for Arsenal Future, Talks Bernd Leno Arrival

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says he is fighting for his future at the club but has welcomed the arrival of Bernd Leno to provide competition for places.

Cech is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and is yet to be handed an extension, while Leno was signed in the summer for £19.2 million.

Per the Evening Standard's James Olley, he said: "I'm in the last year of the contract, so I guess it depends on my performances, the way I play and the way I stay fit throughout the season. Then we'll see what happens next."

"When you bring players in you do that to improve the squad and to make it competitive, and Bernd is here, trains every day and tries to get his spot which keeps everyone in the goalkeeping group on their toes including me, obviously. I have to work hard not only to make sure the manager picks me for the weekend but as well that he sticks with me."

Cech will be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, but the 36-year-old has showed signs of decline since joining Arsenal in 2015.

On the possibility of hanging up his gloves at the end of the season, the stopper said:

"I don't like doing things at 95 per cent—I always want to do things at 100 per cent and you have to be fit enough to do that.

"So, it'll be a question of whether my body is fit enough to allow me to do that and if my head is fit, too, if the motivation stays the same, I'd like to carry on."

Cech has played every game under Emery thus far but is yet to keep a clean sheet in five appearances, conceded nine goals in the process.

The goalkeeper has struggled to meet Emery's demands of playing out from the back, as football commentator Ian Darke noted:

Former goalkeeper David Preece believes Cech is being done no favours by his team-mates' defending, though:

Leno will be handed his Arsenal debut in the UEFA Europa League against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday.

While the Ukrainian side shouldn't give the Gunners undue trouble at the Emirates Stadium, the 26-year-old could also find himself put under similar pressure to Cech this season if Arsenal's defence remains as vulnerable as it has been so far.

Emery may have kept Cech as his No. 1 for the time being, but Leno's arrival means it's surely a matter of time before he'll be restricted to a back-up role in north London.

The Gunners may wish to keep him on as a No. 2 beyond next summer, but he may not be prepared to accept a new deal if that will be the case.