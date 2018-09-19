N'Golo Kante Reportedly Yet to Agree New Contract with Chelsea

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante hasn't reached an agreement with Chelsea over a new contract, despite Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in the midfield enforcer during this summer's transfer window.

French source Telefoot (h/t Callum Vurley of the Daily Star) reports how talks have stalled. Vurley also noted how PSG have identified Kante as an "ideal candidate" to plug gaps in their midfield, a situation that leaves the Blues "desperate" for the former Leicester City star to sign a new deal.

News of an impasse in talks has to worry the Blues after Gary Jacob of The Times reported in July the west London club had offered Kante £290,000 per week for five years in an attempt to ward off PSG.

Chelsea's concern about interest from the French capital is understandable since Kante confirmed PSG were keen during an interview with RMC Sport (h/t the Daily Star's Duncan Robinson): "The next logical step was to continue with Chelsea. There was some contact with PSG, yes."

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Kante opted to stay at Stamford Bridge, but Les Parisiens remain aware of his value.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel recently talked up the France international's work at a key position, per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo: "A player who sacrifices himself willingly is really important. We see that with players like Casemiro, Fabinho, N'Golo Kante and Sergio Busquets, this is what sets this position apart."

Ironically, Kante is proving his worth at a spot other than the base of midfield for Chelsea so far this season. The 27-year-old has mostly been deployed on the right since Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte as manager.

Sarri's progressive tactics, based on possession and forward-thinking intent, have put Kante in attacking areas more often. While his energy and willingness to make runs have been commendable, the natural destroyer has lacked the technique and vision to be much of a factor in the final third:

There's never been any doubt about Kante's role at international level, where he's helped Les Bleus stay strong defensively:

Kante's destructive tendencies are impressive, but Sarri values technique and creativity more from the holding role, evidenced by the decision to sign Jorginho from Napoli this summer.

Jorginho has made the defensive midfield spot his own and forced Kante into a more challenging role in the process. If the latter can't make the grade further forward, Chelsea may eventually become willing to cash in, particularly if PSG exploit the contract standoff with a big enough offer.