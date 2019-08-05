Red Sox News: Mookie Betts Day-to-Day After Suffering Shin Injury vs. Royals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is day-to-day after leaving Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals with a left shin contusion, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

Betts was 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored before exiting. Heading into Monday, Betts is slashing .284/.389/.493 with 19 home runs and 59 RBI.

Betts has developed into one of the American League's best all-around players in the five-plus years since joining the Red Sox. His rapidly growing resume already features the 2018 AL MVP Award, four All-Star Game selections, three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards.

The 26-year-old Tennessee native has remained mostly durable during his rise to superstardom. He played at least 136 games in four straight seasons starting in 2015. He missed time during the 2018 campaign with a few bouts of side soreness, though.

If the latest setback forces him to miss more action, designated hitter J.D. Martinez could receive an increase in playing time in right field. Brock Holt could fill in around the diamond to give other hitters a half-day off as the DH.

All told, there's simply no way the Red Sox are able to replicate Betts' production when he's injured. He's a major asset at the plate, on the basepaths and in the field. It's going to take a complete team effort to fill the void until he's cleared to return.