Full SEC Football 2019 Schedule Released for Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Each Team

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The SEC released the full slate of games in the 2019 college football season for all 14 of its teams on Tuesday.

Every SEC team will open the year Aug. 31, with the Vanderbilt Commodores hosting the Georgia Bulldogs in the only conference matchup. The season will culminate Dec. 7 with the conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a look at the dates for some of the more highly anticipated SEC games:

Notable SEC Matchups

September 14

Alabama at South Carolina

September 21

Auburn at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Florida

September 28

Mississippi State at Auburn

October 5

Auburn at Florida

Georgia at Tennessee

October 12

South Carolina at Georgia

Alabama at Texas A&M

October 19

LSU at Mississippi State

October 26

Auburn at LSU

November 2

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 9

LSU at Alabama

November 16

Georgia at Auburn

LSU at Ole Miss

Alabama at Mississippi State

November 23

Texas A&M at Georgia

November 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

November 30

Alabama at Auburn

Texas A&M at LSU

Most fans will have the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30 circled immediately and for good reason. In four of the last five years, both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have been ranked in the Top 25 ahead of the game.

A pair of earlier Alabama games shouldn't be overlooked, though.

The South Carolina Gamecocks just got beat 41-17 by the Georgia Bulldogs, but they made nice progress in Will Muschamp's second season in 2017. Next year, South Carolina will be welcoming in Ryan Hilinski, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Hilinski could be the elite quarterback the Gamecocks have lacked dating back to the Steve Spurrier era, and South Carolina might be a tricky opponent in Columbia on Sept. 14 for the Crimson Tide.

Likewise, a trip to College Station on Oct. 12 to take on the Texas A&M Aggies won't be easy. Texas A&M's 28-26 defeat to the second-ranked Clemson Tigers felt like a tease for what's to come under Jimbo Fisher. And sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond will likely be even better this time next year having had a full season of experience.

Looking at the SEC as a whole, no inter-division game is shaping up to be more important than Auburn vs. Georgia on Nov. 16 at Jordan–Hare Stadium.

The Bulldogs were a bit fortunate in that they drew Auburn—an annual rivalry—and Texas A&M from the West Division. Playing the Aggies won't be easy, but Georgia avoided Alabama, LSU and Mississippi State.

With just under a year out until the 2019 season gets underway, fans certainly have plenty of time to make their plans for the SEC's biggest contests.