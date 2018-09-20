Trade Ideas for 2 of the NBA's Hottest Targets, Jimmy Butler and Kemba Walker

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA offseason never felt like much of an off period, did it?

It's only right, then, that the Association continues delivering juicy roster gossip just before the first training camps open.

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Butler has even provided a list of preferred destinations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

Well, Jimmy, we have good news and bad news for you.

The good is that we've mapped out three different ways to get you out of the Gopher State. The bad is that none of the three leads to New York or California.

What follows are five realistic trade ideas for two of the most talked-about stars on the trade rumor mill: Butler and Kemba Walker.