1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Post-Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If you haven't had enough player movement during a raucous 2018 offseason, we have you covered.

Sure, 60 players have already joined the NBA fraternity via the draft. Marquee trades have taken place, most significantly when Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan swapped homes. LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins and plenty of other notable players have joined different organizations during the free-agency period. But more movement may be yet to come as teams peruse the trade market and try to find those final pieces for their rosters.

We have ideas for everyone.

Some are easy to understand, taking advantage of excess at certain positions or natural needs. Others are a bit trickier, since not every organization is primed to make further deals. But we've brainstormed one move for each of the 30 squads, trying to remain within the realm of realism while working to further the expected direction of the franchise in question.

Perhaps some of these will become reality. Maybe none will.

Either way, let's have some lighthearted offseason fun with hypotheticals.