Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins to Join Clippers in Front Office Role

Lee Jenkins is leaving Sports Illustrated to become the Los Angeles Clippers' executive director of research and identity, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

According to Wojnarowski, Jenkins will work with team president Lawrence Frank and general manager Michael Winger in Los Angeles' front office.

Wojnarowski provided more context for the move:

Jenkins confirmed the news through Sports Illustrated.

"SI remains the ultimate platform for sportswriting and I would not leave for another media outlet," he said. "But I was offered an extraordinary opportunity to work in the front office of an NBA team and see the league I cover from a different angle."

Given Jenkins' massive stature, Wojnarowski's report brought a raft of reactions on social media:

During his time at Sports Illustrated, Jenkins established himself as one of the best basketball writers in the country. That was never more evident than when LeBron James collaborated with Jenkins to pen his letter confirming his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt noted another former SI writer made the move to an NBA front office. Luke Winn is the Toronto Raptors' director of prospect strategy.

Jenkins' hiring continues a general shift for the Clippers from an organizational perspective. The process began when Los Angeles brought Jerry West aboard in June 2017. Shortly thereafter, the team elevated Frank while diminishing Doc Rivers' front-office responsibilities.

The Clippers are clearly thinking outside the box as they chase their first NBA title.

