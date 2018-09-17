Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins to Join Clippers in Front Office Role

Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins to Join Clippers in Front Office RoleSeptember 18, 2018
Lee Jenkins is leaving Sports Illustrated to become the Los Angeles Clippers' executive director of research and identity, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.
According to Wojnarowski, Jenkins will work with team president Lawrence Frank and general manager Michael Winger in Los Angeles' front office.
Wojnarowski provided more context for the move:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jenkins has been one of the preeminent sports journalists and storytellers of this era and Clippers are banking that his talents can significantly impact a front office's basketball operations. Story soon on ESPN. https://t.co/9QWNgpIJ7B
Jenkins confirmed the news through Sports Illustrated.
"SI remains the ultimate platform for sportswriting and I would not leave for another media outlet," he said. "But I was offered an extraordinary opportunity to work in the front office of an NBA team and see the league I cover from a different angle."
Given Jenkins' massive stature, Wojnarowski's report brought a raft of reactions on social media:
Daryl Morey @dmorey
Congratulations @SI_LeeJenkins - it is going to be a lot tougher for top players to announce anything!
Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala
I'm actually totally bummed I won't be able to read Lee Jenkins at SI anymore. Like, really bummed.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Selfishly, I am bummed that I will not get to read @SI_LeeJenkins anymore this season. But congrats to him and the @LAClippers on the hire. This should be interesting.
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
Can't say enough good things about @SI_LeeJenkins, both as a writer and a person. Whatever his role in the Clippers front office, he's going to thrive in it.
Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch
One of my favorite colleagues. Best of luck to him. https://t.co/wFBE2khqBh
During his time at Sports Illustrated, Jenkins established himself as one of the best basketball writers in the country. That was never more evident than when LeBron James collaborated with Jenkins to pen his letter confirming his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.
USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt noted another former SI writer made the move to an NBA front office. Luke Winn is the Toronto Raptors' director of prospect strategy.
Jenkins' hiring continues a general shift for the Clippers from an organizational perspective. The process began when Los Angeles brought Jerry West aboard in June 2017. Shortly thereafter, the team elevated Frank while diminishing Doc Rivers' front-office responsibilities.
The Clippers are clearly thinking outside the box as they chase their first NBA title.
