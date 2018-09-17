76ers Reportedly Interviewing Justin Zanik, Gersson Rosas 2nd Time for GM Role

Otto Kitsinger/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have spoken to Gersson Rosas and Justin Zanik about their general manager vacancy, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Rosas is the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets, and Zanik is the Utah Jazz's assistant general manager.

Wojnarowski added the Sixers are also looking at internal candidates to take over as the full-time GM.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers had previously interviewed Rosas and Zanik before formally meeting with them again.

The Athletic's Shams Charania listed the members of Philadelphia's front office who are still in the running:

Head coach Brett Brown has served as the interim GM during the offseason after Bryan Colangelo resigned from his post in June. Colangelo's departure left Philadelphia without a dedicated GM during the most important stretch of free agency and the NBA draft.

While the offseason wasn't a disaster for the Sixers, they didn't make significant upgrades to their roster beyond acquiring Wilson Chandler and getting Landry Shamet and Zhaire Smith on draft night.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported in July the Sixers made an unsuccessful attempt to pursue Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, so it makes sense they'd set their sights on somebody who has worked under Morey.

Wojnarowski reported in March the Charlotte Hornets requested to interview Rosas for their GM opening. The Hornets eventually selected Mitch Kupchak.

Zanik joined the Milwaukee Bucks' front office in July 2016 and looked primed to take over as Milwaukee's general manager. Jon Horst got the job instead in June 2017 and Zanik returned to Utah as a result.

By waiting this long to hire a new general manager, the Sixers are clearly in no hurry to name Colangelo's successor. The fact they brought Rosas and Zanik in for second interviews could, however, indicate the franchise is narrowing its list of preferred options.