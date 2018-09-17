Premier League Table: Final Week 5 2018 Standings, Results and Week 6 Fixtures

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Glenn Murray rescued a point for Brighton & Hove Albion with a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 2-2 draw against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Monday.

The hosts had looked set for a first home league win of the season after going 2-0 up through goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Danny Ings.

Shane Duffy's header gave Brighton hope before Murray sent goalkeeper Alex McCarthy the wrong way to salvage a point for the Seagulls.

Week 5 Results

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff City

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester City

Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Burnley

Everton 1-3 West Ham United

Southampton 2-2 Brighton

Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Chelsea: 5, +10, 15

2. Liverpool: 5, +9, 15

3. Manchester City: 5, +11, 13

4. Watford: 5, +5, 12

5. Bournemouth: 5, +3, 10

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +4, 9

7. Arsenal: 5, 1, 9

8. Manchester United: 5, 0, 9

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, 0, 8

10. Everton: 5, -1, 6

11. Leicester City: 5, -1, 6

12. Crystal Palace: 5, -2, 6

13. Southampton: 5, 0, 5

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -2, 5

15. Fulham: 5, -5, 4

16. West Ham: 5, -6, 3

17. Cardiff City: 5, -6, 2

18. Huddersfield Town: 5, -9, 2

19. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 1

20. Burnley: 5, -7, 1

Week 6 Fixtures

Saturday, September 22

Fulham vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Cardiff vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

Leicester vs. Huddersfield

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Sunday, September 23

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Arsenal vs. Everton

Brighton staged a fine fightback on the south coast, as they picked up their first away point of the season.

Southampton enjoyed the better of the first half and went ahead through Hojbjerg's long-range effort on 35 minutes.

The midfielder picked up a loose ball and launched a fierce, low strike past the dive of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from fully 30 yards.

Opta noted how it's his second goal in two games after a long drought:

Southampton could have opened the scoring before then. Anthony Knockaert blocked an effort from Ings from a Mohamed Elyounoussi corner, and Wesley Hoedt could only fire the rebound off target.

Elyounoussi then headed a glorious chance over the bar after a strong run and cross from Nathan Redmond down the left.

Brighton looked more dangerous after the break but fell further behind on 64 minutes.

Gaetan Bong conceded a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Ings, and the striker dusted himself off to calmly put away the spot kick.



GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The visitors hit back almost immediately to halve the deficit. A free-kick was swung in by Knockaert and Duffy nodded past McCarthy from close range.

Brighton had over 20 minutes to find an equaliser and came close with just minutes of normal time remaining. A corner in from the right found substitute Jurgen Locadia, but goalkeeper McCarthy just managed to deflect his effort over the crossbar.

There was more drama to follow from the resulting corner, as Brighton were awarded a penalty after a push on Duffy from James Ward-Prowse.

Murray stepped up and calmly converted the kick to secure the comeback. Opta noted his excellent record against the Saints:

It's an excellent result for Brighton who have struggled away from home in the Premier League. The result will feel like a defeat for Southampton who must regroup quickly, as they face Liverpool at Anfield next.