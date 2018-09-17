Barcelona Transfer News: PSG Star Adrien Rabiot Rumoured as January Option

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly still interested in making a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot during the January transfer window rather than wait until next summer to attempt to land him for free.

Rabiot's contract expires at the end of this season, and Barca are said to be ready to renew their interest midway through the campaign, per Jesus Burgos of Sport.

Juventus, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the France international over the summer, per Sport, but he opted to remain at the Parc des Princes to head into the last year of his deal.

