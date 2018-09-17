Liverpool Transfer News: Nicolo Barella Talks Premier League, LeBron James

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool shareholder LeBron James could have a hand to play in Liverpool's rumoured pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has admitted he's a big admirer of the NBA legend and the Premier League.

The Mirror's Liam Prenderville elaborated on the two percent stake James bought in Liverpool seven years ago and provided quotes from Barella, who hinted to Gazzetta dello Sport his intention to one day play in England:

"Cagliari received offers and turned them down. I am happy to have remained with the club I support.

“If I had to choose between Serie A and the Premier League, I’d go for England, because I like the way they approach the game. Plus everyone there is just as irritable and prone to fouls as me!

“My dream is to get a nice house with a garden and a pool. And to meet LeBron James.”

LA Lakers star James has attended Anfield on several occasions and may be open to helping lure in a potential new star, particularly if it helps his shares to increase in value. Per Prenderville, James' initial investment of $6.5 million (£4.9 million) is now said to be worth roughly $32 million (£24 million).

Barella joined Cagliari as a youth and has spent his entire career with the club save for a season-long loan to Como in 2015-16, but ESPN commentator Matteo Bonetti believes it's time for him to move to the next step:

With three full seasons of Serie A football now under his belt, the 21-year-old looks like he belongs among the top flight, but there's discussion to be had over whether Liverpool even require his services.

Naby Keita's arrival at the club has been a superb addition in central midfield, while £39 million man Fabinho is still yet to debut and captain Jordan Henderson can't lock down a place in the starting XI.

In terms of what he brings to the team, Barella, who was recently called up to Italy's senior squad for the first time, offered an explanation of his balanced skill set, per the Azzurri's official Twitter account:

However, a rejuvenated Georginio Wijnaldum has pounced on the deliberation over Fabinho's introduction and has earned his starting place this season, performing well in several different roles for Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman has proved his value all over again so far this term, and Klopp had high praise for his malleable midfielder, per Anfield HQ:

The youngster recently gave a wizened response when quizzed on the interest in his signature over the summer, and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness) mentioned Manchester United and Inter Milan as being among Barella's suitors.

Eager not to pay attention to the speculation, Barella said: “The truth is that I feel good in my city, and we decided on it together with the president, so I stayed. I didn’t consider the offers that arrived. Better: we didn’t take them into consideration.”

What was true then may not be true now, though, and Liverpool could look to convert their interest into a transfer, knowing help from a certain NBA icon with a vested interest could turn the deal in their favour.