Report: Santiago Bernabeu Renovation Plans to Be Presented to Directors

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Plans to restructure Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium will reportedly be presented to the club's Assembly of Members on Sunday.

Set to cost around €400 million (£356 million), the financial plans for renovations on the famous stadium need now only be approved by the board of directors before work can get under way in earnest, according to Pablo Polo of Marca.



Polo added plans should be fully in place by October, while the aim of the project is to "catapult Los Blancos' famous home into the same category as Tottenham Hotspur's highly anticipated new stadium."

The Bernabeu is one of the most famous stadiums in the world and one of the biggest in Europe, boasting a capacity of just over 81,000.

Spurs' new stadium has yet to be completed, and when it does, it will only have a capacity of 62,062.

However, Real are likely eager to mimic some of the innovations planned for the White Hart Lane replacement.

They include a Tunnel Club, Sky Lounge and a members' club as well as a host of other plans designed to enhance the matchday experience.