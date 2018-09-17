Manchester United's David De Gea 'Is the Messi of Goalkeeping,' Says Ben Foster

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been compared to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi by Watford stopper Ben Foster after his performance in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

The Spaniard made two crucial saves that ensured his team claimed all three points against a Watford side who had won four from four before Saturday, and Foster hailed him as the best goalkeeper in the world, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"He is the Messi of goalkeeping. He has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years. He is absolutely brilliant now. Some of the saves he makes at really critical times are just breathtaking. He does it all the time. It's almost like he is not even bothered either. It would be so nice to pull those saves off, get up and it's almost like he just wants to go home. He can't be bothered.

"But seriously, he is brilliant. A top goalie, and if any young goalie out there wants to learn how to be a goalkeeper, watch David De Gea. He is world class."

