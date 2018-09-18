Young Boys vs. Manchester United: UCL Match Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United kick off their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday with a trip to Switzerland to take on Young Boys.

Jose Mourinho's side have had a troubled start to the Premier League season but have got back on track with two away wins on the trot against Burnley and Watford.

Young Boys are in the group stage of the competition for the first time in their history after successfully making it through qualifying by beating Dinamo Zagreb.

Date: Wednesday, September 19

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Young Boys win: 39-10, Man Utd win: 77-100, Draw: 23-10

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Manchester United will play Young Boys for the first time in the Champions League on Wednesday. The two clubs have been drawn in Group H along with Juventus and Valencia.

The Swiss champions have started the season strongly and will go into the game on a run of good form.

Gerardo Seoane's team have six wins out of six in the league. They also enjoyed a Swiss Cup win over Schaffhausen on Saturday, although they needed extra time to secure a 3-2 victory.

Simon Peach at the Press Association said they might be tired by their exploits:

Young Boys are the underdogs in the group and anything other than a defeat will be a surprise. However, they may fancy their chances against a United side that has already been beaten twice in five Premier League matches.

The hosts will hope Serbian winger Miralem Sulejmani is fit to start the match. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with concussion but returned as a substitute against Schaffhausen and scored the opener.

United may view this fixture as a must-win game ahead of difficult matches against Serie A champions Juventus and a strong Valencia side.

Mourinho has said Luke Shaw will start the game after suffering concussion during England's 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain on September 8, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Marouane Fellaini may also continue after impressing against Watford and Burnley. The Belgium international has helped protect the defence after the Red Devils conceded six goals in defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The visitors will also look to Romelu Lukaku for goals. The striker has four in four starts for United this season. He previously scored five goals over two legs against Young Boys for Everton in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 in 2015.

Mourinho was also impressed by his defending against Watford, per football writer Scott Patterson:

Manchester United should have too much for Young Boys, and a good start is essential if they are to progress from a difficult group.