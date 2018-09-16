WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

When it comes to WWE's B-level pay-per-views, Hell in a Cell is always one of the most exciting because we are guaranteed to get at least two matches inside the Cell.

Let's go through everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

Hell in a Cell Card

WWE has booked two HIAC matches in addition to the six other bouts on the card. Here is a look at the complete lineup, according to WWE.com:

The New Day vs. Rusev Day (SmackDown tag titles)

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (Raw tag titles)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown women's title)

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw women's title)

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (HIAC)

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (HIAC, universal title)

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE title)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Hell in a Cell on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and Xbox One Android devices with the WWE app

WWE app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the WWE app WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Blu-ray devices and Smart TV Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

HIAC will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts

WWE only booked two matches inside the titular Hell in a Cell structure, and only one of them is for a title. It's somewhat unexpected booking.

Joe vs. Styles seemed tailor-made for the Cell due to the personal nature of their feud, and either one of the women's title bouts could have been booked inside the cage.

Strowman and Reigns will definitely have a physically brutal contest, but Hardy and Orton may end up having the more intense battle inside HIAC.

If things go right in their matches, Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose could leave with every title they can possibly win on Raw, potentially giving the group more power than ever before.

As far as the women are concerned, Lynch and Charlotte may end up stealing the show. We know they are capable of it, and if WWE gives them enough time, the SD women's title bout could be what everyone is talking about on Monday.

Last year's PPV gave us a memorable moment when Shane McMahon knocked Kevin Owens off the side of the cage, so WWE likely has something even bigger planned for Sunday's show.

What are your Hell in a Cell predictions?