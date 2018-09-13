Predicting the Most Likely Title Changes at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Heading into SummerSlam, Becky Lynch was set up extremely well to be the fan favorite to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE did such a great job building up that hype that it backfired and ruined the plans of what would come after.

Fans were clearly supposed to sympathize with Charlotte Flair after Lynch's heel turn and be mad at the Irish Superstar for doing that to her friend. But no matter how many times WWE tries to paint that picture, audiences continue to embrace Lynch over Flair.

The angle is hot, but it's a reversal of fortune because it isn't what WWE wants. How the writers react to it will be interesting. They could either stubbornly ignore the crowd or roll with the punches.

Assuming this is another Roman Reigns situation, wherein it doesn't matter what people think and WWE will go through with the plan no matter what, Flair will probably retain the title. The commentary team will desperately try to push WWE's narrative despite the audience's reaction.

However, Lynch's reception could be too strong to disregard, which may make this championship the most likely to change hands Sunday.

WWE could go with the flow and put Lynch over as a babyface victor, having her win the title to pop the crowd. There's even an option to have Flair turn heel afterward if it wants the pair to switch roles in an even trade.

Alternatively, if WWE remains firm in wanting Lynch to be a heel, there's still a strong chance she takes the title here by cheating or pulling some shenanigans that accentuate the change in her character's disposition.

That would please the fans who want to see the belt on Lynch, but it would also continue to illustrate her heel mentality and reiterate that Flair is the one we should be supporting.

It also creates more of a reason for the two to face each other again at Super Show-Down, as Flair would have her built-in rematch clause in play. If she retains here, there would be no reason for Lynch to get a third opportunity to win the title.