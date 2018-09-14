WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is this Sunday, and with the card WWE has put together, we should be in for a fun show.

The titular stipulation will be used for two matches while the other six scheduled bouts will be contested under standard rules.

The Bleacher Report expert panel will look a little different this month for regular readers. Each writer will answer two questions on their own slide and a full list of predictions from everyone will be provided at the end.

The lineup of writers will analyze some of the biggest feuds and provide predictions for all of the matches. Our group is made up of the following:

Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)

Kevin Berge (AM) (@TheBerge_)

Jeff Johnson (AM) (@JeffJSays)

Erik Beaston (AM) (@ErikBeaston)

Graham Matthews (AM) (@WrestleRant)

Here is a look at the card, according to WWE.com: