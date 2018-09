WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

2 of 6

Reigns vs. Strowman

Q: Which Raw Superstar would you add to this match to make it a more exciting Triple Threat Hell in a Cell? Why would they be a good choice?

KB: If you were going to add anyone to this match, it would have to be someone fast, who could add some high-flying offense to this battle of heavyweights, and Finn Balor fits the bill best. He’s already been involved with both Reigns and Strowman in recent weeks and has a legitimate claim to be a top contender to the Universal Championship.

That said, I don’t know that this match needs a third competitor. While the story has been rushed, Reigns and Strowman have had great matches repeatedly together, and this should be no different. They can brutalize each other inside the Cell and have a match-of-the-year contender.

Bonus Question:

Q: Which non-HIAC match would you have booked inside the cell? Why?

KB: I really want to say Charlotte vs. Lynch, but their feud is just getting started. For that reason, the only answer is Styles vs. Joe as it is baffling that the two could have a regular singles match after all they’ve been through.

The cell would allow them to go all out without getting disqualified again with The Phenomenal One giving in to his base impulses while Joe tries to manipulate him. Styles vs. Joe inside the cell would also be a phenomenal match worthy of the structure in a way that Hardy vs. Orton is not.