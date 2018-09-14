WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Matches: Best Booking Outcomes for Hell in a Cell Bouts

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 will feature a loaded card with Superstars from both SmackDown Live and Raw, but the bouts taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure are what fans are most excited to see on Sunday.

The seeds were planted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell shortly after SummerSlam. However, it wasn't until the Aug. 27 edition of Raw that it was confirmed that they would be battling in a Hell in a Cell match.

Of course, Reigns and Strowman are no strangers to one another, having gone to war in Last Man Standing, Ambulance, and Steel Cage matches over the past year and a half. The Hell in a Cell structure should eliminate any interference from outside parties and allow them to contest the brutal bout they're capable of.

Strowman's unexpected heel turn has been a hot topic of conversation lately among fans who were enjoying his run as a fan favorite. If WWE's logic behind turning Strowman is to get Reigns cheered more by the masses, then that plan is bound to backfire long-term.

Let's not forget, their match will mark Strowman's official Money in the Bank cash-in, and he has promised to take the title for months from whoever held the gold. Having him fail in his pursuit to capture the prestigious prize after all this time would be a massive mistake and do further damage to his credibility.

Then again, Reigns won his first Universal Championship no more than a month ago at SummerSlam, and thus it's unlikely the company would be willing to cut his title reign short at Hell in a Cell.

Due to the poor build this bout received, WWE felt it was appropriate to appoint Mick Foley the special guest referee for Reigns vs. Strowman as a last-ditch effort to spark interest in the match from fans.

With that said, it's safe to assume Foley will factor into the finish in some form or fashion, and hopefully he can keep the shenanigans to a minimum. He can also help Reigns retain his title and live to fight another day as champ while also protecting Strowman in defeat.

Strowman must capture the Universal title before the close of 2018 in order to remain relevant, but his grand coronation doesn't need to come as soon as Sunday.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, on the other hand, won't have anything up for grabs in their Hell in a Cell clash, but it has the potential to be equally exciting, nevertheless.

After weeks of Orton assaulting Hardy on SmackDown, the two finally went one-on-one on the Aug. 21 episode, which ended in a disqualification win for The Viper. Hardy took things to the extreme afterwards by delivering a Swanton Bomb to his archrival from high above on top of a production crate, signaling that their feud was far from over.

Hell in a Cell is the only structure fitting enough at this point to contain the bad blood between them and determine who the superior Superstar is once and for all. Because both athletes have been evenly matched throughout their rivalry, it's tough to predict who will ultimately reign supreme.

Along with the outcome, what's also intriguing about this matchup is how Hardy will top himself from years past and what lengths he will go to inside the demonic structure to obtain victory.

Although Hardy winning would surely make for a feel-good moment, Orton has not had this much buzz around him in some time and should maintain that momentum by beating The Charismatic Enigma. He can benefit a ton from knocking off one of the blue brand's most beloved babyfaces before moving on to someone like AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan.

Either way, Hardy vs. Orton promises to be an entertaining outing on the undercard and should open the event if WWE plans to end the evening with Reigns vs. Strowman. They may not be remembered as fondly down the road as other Hell in a Cell classics, but they can be above-average by modern day standards if allowed to push the envelope a bit.

With the right booking in both bouts, Hell in a Cell 2018 could wind up being among the most satisfying installments in its near-10-year history.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.