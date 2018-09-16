Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Timberwolves Star Jimmy Butler

Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Timberwolves Star Jimmy ButlerSeptember 16, 2018
Jimmy Butler’s impending free agency has long been one of the most anticipated of the upcoming summer — the four-time All-Star will be one of the headliners of a 2019 class that could also include Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins.
But attention around the final year of Butler’s contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves will only intensify in the coming days. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported on Saturday that Butler is scheduled to meet Monday with Timberwolves head coach and president Tom Thibodeau to discuss whether they have a future together, in light of Butler’s contract status and reported tension with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Given Thibodeau’s win-now attitude and their history together (he coached Butler for the first four years of his career in Chicago), it’s highly unlikely that the Timberwolves will trade Butler before the start of the season. But if it becomes clear closer to February’s trade deadline that he isn’t going to re-sign, they may have no choice. Given Butler’s two-way impact and All-Star status, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services who can put together offers.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks get: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina
After five seasons of irrelevance, the Knicks are known to be in the market for big-name free agents to get back into the postseason. With Joakim Noah’s exit seemingly inevitable, they will have most of their bad money off the books and could potentially make a run at one or two major stars. Trading for one ahead of time would give them an advantage, both from a cap standpoint (they could go over the cap to re-sign Butler using his Bird rights) and in giving them the opportunity to sell him on the culture that new coach David Fizdale is looking to build.
A package built around veteran wing Courtney Lee and second-year guard Frank Ntilikina balances the present and future for the Timberwolves. Lee, while obviously a downgrade from Butler, will help them stay competitive in the short term as Thibodeau tries to keep them in the playoff picture and potentially save his own job. Ntilikina, meanwhile, is just 20 years old and has huge untapped potential, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. He also has three years remaining on his rookie contract, which will give Minnesota an intriguing young prospect who won’t cost too much money over the coming seasons, which will coincide with the start of Karl-Anthony Towns’ prime.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers get: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
It’s no secret that the Lakers, with LeBron James on board, are looking for a second star. With a cadre of young players to include in a trade, they can put together a solid package without completely mortgaging their future. And after missing out on Paul George and (for now, at least) Kawhi Leonard, it may behoove them to be proactive with Butler and trade for him if he becomes available, rather than wait until July and assume they can sign him as a free agent.
The Lakers’ offseason after landing James has included some controversial signings such as Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson, but they’ve signed a series of one-year deals for medium money that are perfect for salary-matching purposes in a trade like this. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s one-year, $12 million deal gets them over halfway to the $20.4 million Butler is owed, although Thibodeau may insist on Rondo instead, having coached him in Boston.
From there, the Lakers can afford to give up a couple of their young prospects such as Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma, which would provide future value to the Timberwolves and more playing time than either one would be able to get on a loaded Lakers team.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers get: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Mike Muscala
The Sixers had discussions with the San Antonio Spurs about Kawhi Leonard and were known to be gearing up a run at Paul George this summer before he re-upped in Oklahoma City. It stands to reason that they’d be interested in going after the similarly talented Butler, who would slot in well next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as a dominant wing defender who can also create offense.
The presence of Butler would make Covington expendable, and his good-value contract and solid three-point shooting would be a nice pickup for Minnesota. They’d probably insist on Saric, too, and as tough as it would be to part with the talented Croatian forward, it’s worth it to land an All-Star in his prime in Butler, for a Sixers team that’s squarely focused on contending right now. Muscala’s $5 million is included to make the salaries match up, and the Wolves can either keep him, buy him out or reroute him to another team.
The Boston Celtics, with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy, appear to be the favorites in the Eastern Conference, and the Toronto Raptors are gaining ground after trading for Leonard. As talented as the Sixers' core is, they would do well to go after a star like Butler to keep pace in a winnable conference.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets get: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Gary Harris
The Nuggets haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, and after re-signing big man Nikola Jokic to a $148 million max contract, they’re all-in on competing in the Western Conference. They were linked to Butler before his trade from the Bulls to the Timberwolves in 2017, and if he becomes available, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them kick the tires again.
A straight-up swap of Butler for Harris works financially and gives the Timberwolves a younger player with two-way ability in the backcourt who is under contract long-term. Denver would be betting that their culture and a young core including Jokic and Jamal Murray would entice Butler to re-sign in the summer. It’s a gamble to give up Harris, but Butler’s talent is worth it.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns get: Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves get: Josh Jackson, Tyson Chandler
Phoenix is in a strange place as far as roster construction. They’re still young, with Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, but they signed veteran forward Trevor Ariza to a one-year, $15 million contract and traded for Ryan Anderson’s contract from Houston. They’re clearly interested in at least trying to make the playoffs this season, as unlikely as that is. One thing that could help in those efforts would be to trade for a genuine superstar in Butler, who could help cover up Booker’s weaknesses on the defensive end.
With Tyson Chandler’s expiring contract to dangle and second-year forward Josh Jackson as a young prospect to entice Minnesota, they could get into the conversation if Butler trade talks pick up steam. Jackson showed potential during his rookie season, but Butler’s presence, as well as that of No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges, makes him somewhat redundant. Trading for Butler would be a massive gamble for the Suns, but with no track record of landing stars in free agency and no playoff appearances since 2010, it’s the kind of risk that could be worth taking.