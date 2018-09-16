Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Timberwolves Star Jimmy Butler

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler’s impending free agency has long been one of the most anticipated of the upcoming summer — the four-time All-Star will be one of the headliners of a 2019 class that could also include Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins.

But attention around the final year of Butler’s contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves will only intensify in the coming days. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported on Saturday that Butler is scheduled to meet Monday with Timberwolves head coach and president Tom Thibodeau to discuss whether they have a future together, in light of Butler’s contract status and reported tension with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Given Thibodeau’s win-now attitude and their history together (he coached Butler for the first four years of his career in Chicago), it’s highly unlikely that the Timberwolves will trade Butler before the start of the season. But if it becomes clear closer to February’s trade deadline that he isn’t going to re-sign, they may have no choice. Given Butler’s two-way impact and All-Star status, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services who can put together offers.