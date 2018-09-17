Liverpool vs. PSG: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool open their UEFA Champions League campaign against Ligue 1 pace-setters Paris Saint-Germain in Group C at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds were beaten by Real Madrid in last season's final, but they have the firepower to go far again. Firepower is also something Les Parisiens aren't lacking for, thanks to the presence of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

The fitness of roaming No. 9 Roberto Firmino will be key for Liverpool. He was withdrawn during Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium after clashing with Jan Vertonghen.

The Brazil international, who took a finger to the eye during the incident, was deemed to be OK after a hospital examination found "an abrasion of the eye," according to James Carroll of the club's official website.

Firmino's value is best summed up by how well he has responded to manager Jurgen Klopp's tactics:

Having Firmino available will be key for the Reds boss, who needs his star-studded front three to test a suspect PSG defence. The South American and wide forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have the pace to stretch the visitors.

Salah pitting his skills against left-back Juan Bernat will be one of the more intriguing aspects of the game. The PSG man is an attack-minded full-back, but he won't want to leave too much space in behind for the Egypt international.

However, PSG don't need to spend too much time worrying about Liverpool's attacking menace when they pose a considerable threat of their own. Most of that danger comes from a brilliant front three spearheaded by Cavani, who was on target during Friday's 4-0 win over AS Saint-Etienne.

The Uruguay international is making the most of his opportunities this season:

PSG are clicking into gear thanks to head coach Thomas Tuchel. His tactics are as progressive as those of Klopp, the man he replaced in the Borussia Dortmund dugout in 2015.

The two managers last met in the UEFA Europa League in 2016, with Klopp's Liverpool seeing off Dortmund 5-4 on aggregate.

With so much attacking talent on display, it's safe to bank on goals in this one.