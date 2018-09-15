Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele Score in Barcelona Comeback Win Over Real Sociedad

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Barcelona continued their perfect start to the 2018-19 La Liga season on Saturday by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 on the road. The Catalans went down in the first half, but Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele completed the comeback.

Aritz Elustondo gave the fans at the renewed Anoeta stadium a reason to celebrate after just 12 minutes, and La Real comfortably defended their lead until half-time. The Blaugrana came out with renewed energy in the second half, however, and turned the situation around from two corners in a matter of minutes.

The win puts added pressure on Real Madrid to keep up, with Los Blancos in action against Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday.

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday's match.

Valverde's Gamble Nearly Backfires

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde opted to rotate his squad a bit on Saturday knowing the Champions League fixture against PSV is just around the corner and the schedule is about to get busy for his team.

Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho took a spot on the bench, with Sergi Roberto moving into midfield and Nelson Semedo coming in at full-back. Rafinha also got his shot. It was a solid setup, but Valverde overlooked one key detail.

This was a trip to the dreaded Anoeta, where the Catalans have suffered heartbreak countless times over the years. La Real were extra motivated for this match as they made their return to the renovated ground, and they also honoured fan-favourite Imanol Agirretxe before kick-off, which handed the squad even more motivation.

It was a recipe for disaster, with a predictable result:

Semedo was pulled off at half-time and Coutinho made his way on to the pitch, but La Real had plenty of chances to double their lead before some set-piece struggles gifted the Catalans two goals.

It was a good comeback from the Blaugrana, but they got more than a little lucky and came dangerously close to more heartbreak at the Anoeta.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen deserves credit for an amazing afternoon, as he made several key saves on Juanmi late on. The former Southampton man should have converted at least one of his many chances.

Rotating a team is fine, but Valverde needs to pick his spots better. An afternoon at the Anoeta, where the Catalans had won just once in La Liga in the last decade, was not the time to do so.

